The music legend’s Serenbe restaurant pairs walnut-meat tacos and a signature Chaka Bowl with a mission to support community inclusion.

Chaka Khan is giving Georgia something new to savor. The celebrated singer’s latest venture, Chaka’s Plantbaed Café, brings a whole-food, plant-based dining concept to Serenbe, the Chattahoochee Hills community southwest of Atlanta. Its opening celebration was set for Sunday, November 1, 2026, during Serenbe’s annual Hamlet Day festivities. Khan co-founded the café with her sister, Tammy Michelle, in partnership with Plantbaed founder and culinary director Anne Onyeneho.

The partnership began with an appreciation for the food. In an interview with Essence, Onyeneho explained that Khan, who lives in Serenbe, wanted to bring the Plantbaed experience closer to home rather than make the lengthy trip to its existing café. What began with a customer’s enthusiasm developed into a neighborhood restaurant bearing the singer’s name.

What’s on the Menu?

The centerpiece is Chaka’s signature bowl, a combination of cilantro-lime wild rice, black beans, seasoned ground walnut “meat,” pumpkin-seed jalapeño pesto and pico de gallo. Its finishing touch is the house “Through the Fire” sauce—a musical nod fans will recognize. According to the opening announcement, the café’s food is prepared without soy, GMOs or seed oils.

Other announced offerings include walnut-meat street tacos and a soursop colada, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Those selections suggest a menu built around familiar, approachable dishes with plant-based ingredients at their center.

Onyeneho offered additional menu details in Essence, describing loaded nachos, a walnut-meat salad and loaded burro fries made from burro bananas. The café’s planned Serenbe-specific offerings include a Cobb salad, seasonal vegetables and children’s meals emphasizing local produce. She also described plans to source produce through the community’s farmers market, giving the restaurant a connection to the growers around it.

A Community Mission Behind the Counter

The café’s opening also introduced a charitable component through the Chaka Khan Foundation. Customers will be invited to contribute at checkout, and the business plans to offer employment opportunities for neuro divergent adults and host foundation programming.

The opening-day schedule included a 1:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting, followed by a planned unveiling of a playground communication board at Terra School. Using pictures, symbols and words, the board is designed to help nonspeaking children communicate and participate in play.

For Khan, whose voice has brought generations together, the café offers another setting for connection: a neighborhood table, a meal built around plants and a business with community participation woven into its plans.