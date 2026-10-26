In partnership with

Free email without sacrificing your privacy

Gmail is free, but you pay with your data. Proton Mail is different.

We don’t scan your messages. We don’t sell your behavior. We don’t follow you across the internet.

Proton Mail gives you full-featured, private email without surveillance or creepy profiling. It’s email that respects your time, your attention, and your boundaries.

Email doesn’t have to cost your privacy.

Chris Brown avoided immediate imprisonment on October 26, 2026, when a London court sentenced him to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months, following his guilty plea to affray over a 2023 nightclub attack. The ruling means the singer remains out of prison but could have the sentence activated if he commits another offense during that period. judiciary.uk

The case involved music producer Abraham Diaw and an incident at Tape nightclub in London’s Mayfair neighborhood. Brown and his vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, pleaded guilty in July 2026. Prosecutors dropped the more serious assault charges and Brown’s offensive weapon charge following the pleas, according to the Associated Press. cps.gov.uk

In sentencing remarks, Judge Baumgartner found that Brown initiated the violence and struck Diaw twice in the head with a tequila bottle. The judge described the use of the bottle as dangerous and said the incident placed other people in the crowded club at risk. Akinlolu received a four-month prison sentence, also suspended for one year. judiciary.uk

Brown’s arrest in Manchester in May 2025 brought the incident into international headlines more than two years after it occurred. He was subsequently released on bail after agreeing to provide £5 million in security, allowing his scheduled tour to proceed, Reuters reported. reuters.com

The London conviction follows earlier criminal cases that have remained central to public discussion of Brown’s career. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to felony assault against his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, and received five years of probation. In September 2014, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault stemming from an October 2013 incident in Washington, D.C. reuters.com

Those convictions carry a different legal significance from accusations, arrests or civil lawsuits that do not result in criminal convictions. That distinction matters when examining an artist whose legal history has generated years of headlines.

At the London sentencing, the judge considered Brown’s family responsibilities, charitable activities, compliance with bail and assessment as posing a low risk of further offending. He also emphasized that the singer’s fame did not entitle him to special treatment. judiciary.uk

Brown’s attorney told the court that he was profoundly sorry for the nightclub incident. Outside the courthouse, supporters cheered as he departed—a visible reminder of the audience that continues to stand behind him despite his legal troubles. reuters.com