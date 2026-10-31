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The actor, author and creator talk new music, expanding the All the Queen’s Men universe and
building a legacy through fatherhood and philanthropy.
By Jonell Whitt | Upscale Magazine
Christian Keyes is keeping his pen busy. Between music, books and television, the actor and
storyteller continue to create work that invites audiences to dance, turn another page and stay
invested in the worlds he builds.
During our conversation on Upscale with Jonell, Keyes spoke with enthusiasm about his single,
“Love That for Us,” expanding the All the Queen’s Men story and supporting students attending
historically Black colleges and universities. Across every subject, one commitment remained
clear: he wants his work to mean something.
“I just like to work,” he said.
His music offers an invitation to celebrate. Keyes describes “Love That for Us” as a love letter to
Black women, celebrating their confidence, beauty and right to experience happiness and
affection.
“You deserve to feel this good. You deserve to be this happy and be loved like you should,” he
said.
What he readily shares are the feelings behind the record: appreciation expressed through an easy
groove. Live instrumentation helps bring that feeling forward. Keyes credited Ronnie Garrett on
bass and Rick Watford on guitar, describing how their contributions move the song toward a
bridge where a party breaks out. He hears room for line dancing, stepping and ballroom alike.
For Keyes, musical honesty matters more than competing with anyone else’s vocal abilities. His
confidence rests in songwriting and delivering something listeners can feel.
That same creative discipline carries into his literary work. In the interview, Keyes described All
the Queen’s Men: Before Eden as a prequel exploring how Madam built her empire “brick by
brick.” Readers who know the television world can discover the foundation beneath its ambition,
power and intrigue.
He also discussed writing All the Queen’s Men: After Eden, a sequel intended to pick up after the
show’s conclusion. At the time of our conversation, he said eight additional television episodes
were expected, while acknowledging that he did not know their release date.
His plans reveal an author thinking beyond a single format, giving audiences different ways to
enter—and remain inside—the story.
Away from entertainment, fatherhood brings another kind of pride. Keyes shared that his son had
earned the rank of sergeant in the United States Army. He spoke about prayer, open
communication and creating a relationship where his son feels safe discussing anything without
judgment.
“I didn’t get a chance to have that, but I’m making damn sure he does,” he said.
His investment in the next generation extends to education. Keyes said he created and funded
scholarships honoring his mother, grandmother and aunt: Michelle Johnson, Maddie Brown and
Denise Brown.
Working with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated’s Far West Region, which helped vet
applicants, he provided six students with $5,000 each toward HBCU tuition. He also shared
plans to support eight students in the following scholarship cycle.
Keyes expressed frustration that positive efforts often receive less attention than gossip. Yet his
focus remains on continuing the work and keeping his family’s names alive through opportunity.
There is a connection between the songs, stories, parenting and scholarships: each requires care
that continues beyond public applause.
For Keyes, the next chapter is already taking shape. It lives in the music he writes, the characters
he develops, the son he encourages and the students whose futures he helps support. He is giving
audiences plenty to anticipate while making room for others
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