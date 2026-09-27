Ferow is bringing a little more heat to the season.

The Atlanta-based independent recording artist has released her latest single, “Get Me Lit,” featuring entertainer and media personality Pretty Vee, pairing her genre-blending sound with a visual that feels every bit as energetic as the record itself.

Built around Afrobeats and Caribbean-inspired rhythms with touches of contemporary R&B and hip-hop, “Get Me Lit” doesn’t overcomplicate its mission. It’s a feel-good record made for turning up — whether that means a night out, a celebration with friends or one of those moments when the playlist needs something that immediately shifts the mood.

And Pretty Vee fits right into that world.

Known for her larger-than-life personality and comedic presence, she brings that same charisma to the collaboration. Alongside Ferow, the two create an easy chemistry that helps push the song beyond a traditional feature and into something that feels playful, confident and celebratory.

The accompanying music video takes that energy straight to Atlanta.

Filmed at Belaire Headquarters, the visual leans into a polished atmosphere of luxury, culture and nightlife while keeping Ferow at the center of the action. Between the performances, movement and party-ready setting, the video gives “Get Me Lit” the kind of visual identity that makes sense for a record designed to live just as comfortably on social media as it does through speakers at a party.

For Ferow, however, the release is also another chapter in a musical journey that began long before Atlanta.

Born Mary Ferow into a family rooted in Eritrea's musical traditions, Ferow discovered her love for music early and began pursuing it professionally at just 12 years old. Raised in Dallas before eventually relocating to Atlanta, she developed a sound shaped by more than one place, culture or genre.

That range can be heard throughout her music. Afropop, R&B, hip-hop and Caribbean influences regularly intersect in her work, giving Ferow room to experiment without being confined to a single musical identity.

It has also opened the door to an increasingly diverse list of collaborations. Throughout her career, Ferow has worked with artists including Ma$e, Dremo, KDDO and Sami Dan, while also collaborating with prominent digital personalities and influencers.

“Get Me Lit” feels like a natural extension of that evolution.

There’s an international pulse to the production, but Ferow never disappears behind it. Her personality remains at the forefront, giving the record the confidence and vibrancy that have become central to her artistry.

The collaboration with Pretty Vee only amplifies that energy.

At its core, “Get Me Lit” is about enjoying the moment — showing up, feeling good and allowing yourself to have fun. There’s no heavy decoding required. The beat moves, the visual pops and Ferow delivers exactly the kind of high-energy performance the title promises.

For an independent artist continuing to build her audience on her own terms, that may be the most important part of the release. Ferow isn't simply experimenting with sounds from different corners of the world; she's finding ways to bring those influences together while establishing an identity that is distinctly hers.

And with “Get Me Lit,” she’s inviting everybody else to join the party.

“Get Me Lit” featuring Pretty Vee is available now on streaming platforms, with the official music video out now.

Photographer Credit

@seanogotyou