Upscale Magazine | November 16, 2026

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Hollywood brought its star power to the green carpet, but the biggest moment of Baby2Baby’s anniversary celebration was the generosity: more than $20 million raised to help children living in poverty receive everyday essentials.

Held November 14 at the Pacific Design Center, the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell celebrated 15 years of the organization’s work. According to Forbes and Los Angeles magazine, the fundraiser set a new record for the nonprofit, turning an evening of fashion, entertainment and philanthropy into support for families across the country.

Among the guests were Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Ciara, Keke Palmer, Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen and Katy Perry. Their presence brought visibility to a cause whose impact reaches well beyond the ballroom: helping parents provide the supplies their children need to be healthy, clean and cared for.

Demi Moore Honored for Helping Children

The evening’s Giving Tree Award went to Demi Moore, recognizing her advocacy and philanthropic work on behalf of vulnerable children and families. Andrew Garfield presented the honor, and Moore’s daughters—Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis—were there to celebrate their mother.

Moore used her acceptance speech to connect the evening’s celebration to the pressure parents face when money cannot cover basic needs. She asked the room to pause and breathe, drawing attention to the relief that practical assistance can bring.

“Your child matters. You matter. You are not alone,” Moore said, according to Parade’s account of her remarks.

It was a message that gave the fundraiser an intimate focus. Behind every donation is a family, and behind every delivery of necessities is a parent with one less immediate worry.

Keke Palmer and Cardi B Bring the Energy

Palmer hosted the evening, bringing humor and reflections on motherhood to the program. Cardi B supplied the musical finale, adding a celebratory close to a night built around giving. Vogue reported both the hosting appearance and performance.

The event paired entertainment with fundraising, including a live auction. Celebrity support helped draw attention to the organization, while the evening’s record total demonstrated how that attention can translate into resources.

What the Giving Supports

Led by co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, Baby2Baby provides diapers, clothing and other necessities to children living in poverty. The organization says it has distributed 850 million essential items over 15 years and is reaching 1.5 million children this year.

Its distribution network includes shelters, school districts, foster care agencies, hospitals and other community partners. That approach connects supplies with organizations already working directly with children and caregivers.

The need behind the gala is straightforward. Diapers, clean clothing and hygiene supplies are recurring expenses. A family’s need for them does not pause when a paycheck falls short or an emergency arrives.

Baby2Baby’s latest fundraising milestone offers a reminder of what a glamorous evening can help make possible: practical support that continues long after the cameras stop flashing.

Learn more or support the organization at Baby2Baby.org.

Photos for the Digital Story

The linked galleries contain existing event photographs. These are source selections, not licensed image downloads; secure publication permission or a Getty Images license before republishing.

Lead photo — Stars unite for children. Ciara, Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Demi Moore, Norah Weinstein, Kerry Washington, Katy Perry and Jessica Alba at the November 14 gala. Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Baby2Baby. View photograph in Los Angeles magazine. Inside the gala — Keke Palmer and Jay Ellis. The stars attend the fundraiser at the Pacific Design Center. Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby. View photograph in the same gallery. The honoree — Demi Moore accepts her award. Moore holds the Giving Tree Award at the November 14 celebration. View photograph and its individual credit in People’s gallery.

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