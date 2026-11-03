Who said the G.W.O.A.T. only delivers knockouts inside the ring? Because baby, Claressa Shields came to PARTY!

The undefeated boxing champion is turning up the volume and showing the world that her talents extend far beyond boxing gloves and championship belts. Shields officially debuted her new single, “Party,” a feel-good, high-energy bop packed with positive vibes, infectious energy, and a whole lot of personality!

Photo by Mo Clark, DaPostUp Media

During an exclusive evening appropriately titled “Gloves Off, Mic On,” Shields invited guests into her newest creative chapter, giving fans an intimate first listen to her music and a special Q&A that revealed another side of the history-making athlete.

Photo by Mo Clark, DaPostUp Media

Known for her fearless attitude, undeniable confidence, and championship mentality, Shields is bringing that same winning energy into the recording booth. And while she openly acknowledges that she’s still developing her craft as a recording artist, one thing is certain: she’s excited about the journey and isn’t afraid to embrace something new.

Let’s be clear, the G.W.O.A.T. didn’t come to play!

The celebration turned into a full-on listening party as the night wrapped with guests requesting four of the eight new tracks Shields plans to release. That’s right! The music was giving, the energy was contagious, and the vibes were nothing short of a celebration!

But beyond the beats, the bars, and the excitement, Shields delivered a message that packed just as much power as one of her signature punches.

Photo by Mo Clark, DaPostUp Media

“Don’t wait til you retire to do other things.”

WHEW! Now that’s a word!

Her message was a powerful reminder that success in one arena doesn’t mean you have to limit yourself to just one dream. Whether you’re an athlete, entrepreneur, creative, or professional, there’s room to explore every gift, passion, and purpose you carry.

For Shields, stepping into music isn’t about abandoning the sport that made her a champion. It’s about expanding her legacy, expressing herself differently, and proving that there’s no expiration date on discovering what else you’re capable of becoming.

From championship belts to catchy beats, Claressa Shields is reminding us that greatness doesn’t have to fit inside one box, and baby, we’re here for ALL of it!

The takeaway? Rap into ALL your gifts, chase every dream, and never be afraid to step outside your comfort zone. Because if you don’t, you just might get knocked out by the opportunities you missed!

One thing about the G.W.O.A.T.? She’s going to keep swinging, keep winning, and apparently, keep the party going!

GLOVES OFF. MIC ON. VOLUME UP!