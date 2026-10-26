Six minors were among 12 people injured near the university’s football stadium as Tallahassee police investigate.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A weekend celebrating Florida A&M University’s homecoming was marred by violence Saturday, October 24, when gunfire near campus left 12 people injured, including six minors, authorities said. Eleven people sustained gunshot wounds. Police reported no deaths in their Sunday update.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. near Perry and Manatee streets, close to Bragg Memorial Stadium. Earlier that evening, FAMU had hosted Arkansas-Pine Bluff for its homecoming football game. The location and timing placed the violence near a gathering associated with one of the university’s most meaningful annual traditions. Authorities had not established whether the shooting was connected to the game itself.

By Sunday morning, six people remained hospitalized, including one in critical condition, according to police information reported by The Associated Press. No arrests had been made as investigators worked to identify those responsible.

Children Among Those Injured

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said the youngest victim was 11 years old. A grandmother was injured while running from the scene, accounting for the person hurt without a gunshot wound. Revell also said he believed one of the victims was a FAMU student, WCTV reported.

“It is especially heartbreaking to know that children are among those injured,” Revell said in the police department’s initial statement.

Police said preliminary findings indicated a physical altercation preceded the shooting. Detectives continued examining the circumstances, and authorities cautioned that early information could change as evidence and witness accounts were collected.

A Celebration Interrupted

Homecoming holds a special place in the life of historically Black colleges and universities—a time for alumni to reconnect, families to gather and students to celebrate the communities that helped shape them.

The shooting brought a painful interruption to that tradition. FAMU student Jayden Dubois told WCTV he heard gunshots and saw people running. He described being knocked down amid the crowd and seeing someone lying on the ground as he got up.

FAMU said its campus remained safe and urged people to avoid the affected area while law enforcement investigated, according to the university statement reported by Reuters. The university emphasized the safety of its students, faculty and staff.

Police Seek the Public’s Help

Detectives worked overnight reviewing digital evidence and investigative leads, then continued canvassing the area Sunday. Police asked witnesses to share photographs, videos or other information that could help reconstruct what happened.

Anyone with information can contact the dedicated Perry Street shooting hotline at 850-891-4610. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.