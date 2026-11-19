U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York in his official congressional portrait. Photo by Franmarie Metzler,

WASHINGTON — House Democrats nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York for speaker on Wednesday, putting the Brooklyn congressman in position to become the first Black American to hold the office. Jeffries received 251 of the 262 ballots cast at a closed-door caucus meeting, according to the Associated Press. The full House is scheduled to elect its speaker on Jan. 3, 2027, when the new Congress convenes. Associated Press

The vote follows a midterm election that returned control of the House to Democrats. Jeffries ran unopposed for the nomination, though some incoming Democrats had called for new leadership. If the House elects him in January, he will succeed Republican Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana. The speaker presides over the chamber and helps set the majority party’s legislative agenda, giving Jeffries a central role in deciding which bills reach the floor. Associated Press · U.S. House leadership

From Crown Heights to Capitol Hill

Jeffries grew up in Crown Heights and graduated from Brooklyn’s Midwood High School. He studied political science at Binghamton University, earned a master’s degree in public policy from Georgetown University and went to law school at New York University. He practiced law and served in the New York State Assembly before taking office in Congress in 2013. Official biography · Congressional office archive

His nomination builds on a milestone he reached when he took over as House Democratic leader in 2023, becoming the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress. In one of his first floor speeches in that role, he laid out Democratic values in alphabetical order, turning the opening of the 118th Congress into a memorable introduction to his leadership. CNN video · The Washington Post

Jeffries speaks on the House floor at the opening of the 118th Congress in January 2023. Photo courtesy of the U.S. House. Public domain. Photo source and download

What Jeffries says Democrats will take up

At a press conference the day before the nomination, Jeffries put affordability at the center of his party’s agenda. He cited the cost of groceries, gas and housing and said Democrats would work to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits and reverse Medicaid cuts. If he wins the gavel, the first legislative test will be how he turns those priorities into bills that can pass the House. Nov. 17 press conference transcript