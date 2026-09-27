The Emmy Award-winning spiritual teacher and bestselling author returns to a live audience for two OWN Spotlight events tackling generational wounds between mothers and daughters and the communication divide between Black men and women.

Iyanla Vanzant is returning to OWN with the kind of raw, transformative conversations that have defined much of her work—and this time, she’s bringing the healing back in front of a live audience.

Photos provided by Iyanla’s team

OWN has announced two all-new OWN Spotlight specials featuring the Emmy Award-winning spiritual teacher, bestselling author and life coach. The first, Mothers & Daughters: Torn Apart with Iyanla Vanzant, premieres Friday, October 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by What Black Men Say vs. What Black Women Hear with IyanlaVanzant on Friday, October 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The two primetime events arrive following the No. 1 premiere of Iyanla: The Inside Fix among African American women and mark a return to a familiar setting for longtime viewers: Vanzant standing before an audience, asking difficult questions, challenging deeply rooted patterns and creating space for people to confront truths they may have spent years avoiding.

Healing the Mother-Daughter Relationship

On October 9, Mothers & Daughters: Torn Apart will bring together a live studio audience of women as Vanzant works directly with three generations of mothers and daughters.

At the center of the conversation are painful truths, unresolved wounds and destructive cycles that can travel from one generation to the next when they remain unaddressed.

Mother-daughter relationships can carry some of life’s deepest connections—and some of its most complicated emotional wounds. Vanzant’s approach looks beyond individual arguments or isolated moments and examines the histories and unmet emotional needs that may be sitting beneath them.

“The wounds between mothers and daughters, and the disconnect between men and women, are rarely about what happened in a single moment,” Vanzant says. “They are often the result of generations of unmet needs, unspoken truths, and unheard hearts.”

Photos provided by Iyanla’s team

For families willing to confront those histories, she believes healing can extend far beyond one relationship.

“Healing begins when we are willing to listen beyond our pain, speak beyond our fear, and see one another beyond our stories,” she continues. “When we do the sacred work of mending what has been broken, we don’t just transform our relationships; we transform ourselves.”

What Black Men Say vs. What Black Women Hear

One week later, Vanzant shifts the conversation from family relationships to romantic and interpersonal communication.

Premiering October 16, What Black Men Say vs. What Black Women Hear with Iyanla Vanzant brings together a live audience for what OWN describes as an honest and emotionally charged examination of the communication gap between Black men and Black women.

The special explores an issue that extends beyond simply choosing the “right” words. How do personal experiences influence what we hear? What happens when intention and interpretation don’t align? And how can men and women communicate through hurt, disappointment and expectations without allowing those experiences to prevent genuine understanding?

Rather than framing the conversation solely around who is right or wrong, the special creates an opportunity to examine how people speak, listen and respond to one another—and what may be required to reconnect when communication breaks down.

Creating Space for Black Healing

For Black women in particular, the specials address experiences that often unfold privately.

Women who have spent years carrying families, supporting communities, raising children and navigating relationships may recognize themselves in conversations about emotional exhaustion, fractured family relationships or the pressure to remain strong even when something hurts.

That vulnerability is central to what makes Vanzant’s work resonate.

Her approach isn’t simply about identifying what is broken. The larger objective is repair: giving people an opportunity to acknowledge pain, understand its origins and determine whether a healthier relationship can be built from what remains.

That philosophy also aligns with the larger mission of OWN Spotlight, which features candid conversations and thought-provoking documentaries from Oprah Winfrey and other creators focused on the issues, stories and achievements shaping Black communities.

And while the subjects of these two specials are different, they are connected by a common thread: relationships cannot truly change when the people inside them are unwilling to confront what has gone unsaid.

As Vanzant explains, doing that work can create something larger than reconciliation between two individuals.

“Families heal, love deepens, and a new legacy becomes possible.”

When to Watch

Mothers & Daughters: Torn Apart with Iyanla Vanzant premieres Friday, October 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

What Black Men Say vs. What Black Women Hear with Iyanla Vanzant premieres Friday, October 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Both specials will be available to stream the following day on discovery+ and HBO Max.