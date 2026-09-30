The sibling duo returns to CLEO TV for a fourth season of thoughtful transformations that prove a beautiful home is about more than what meets the eye.

A well-designed home can certainly turn heads, but the spaces we remember most tend to do something more: They make everyday life feel better.

That idea is at the heart of CLEO TV’s “Living By Design,” which returns for its fourth season Sept. 30 with siblings Jake and Jazz Smollett once again helping families transform their homes with creativity, functionality and plenty of personality.

Throughout the new season, the brother-and-sister team reimagines spaces around the people who actually live in them. Rather than treating design as decoration alone, the series considers how a room can support connection, comfort and the rhythms of everyday life.

It is an approach that feels especially relevant for viewers interested in creating homes that are polished without sacrificing personality. A beautiful room is one thing. A beautiful room that works for Sunday dinner, family conversations, quiet mornings and everything happening between those moments? That is where design becomes personal.

Where Style Meets Real Life

“Living By Design” has built its identity around combining home transformations with family-centered storytelling. Season four continues that formula while offering viewers ideas they can consider for their own spaces.

Each transformation balances visual impact with function, showing how intentional design choices can change not simply the appearance of a room but how people experience it.

For Jake and Jazz, the families and their stories remain central to that process. The result is a design show less interested in creating untouchable showrooms than in demonstrating what happens when a home reflects the personalities, relationships and needs of the people inside it.

That distinction matters. The most compelling interiors aren't necessarily defined by a particular price point or trend. They are considered spaces—rooms where color, furnishings, layout and personal details come together with purpose.

Sherri Shepherd Joins the Transformation

Season four also brings a familiar face into the mix.

Emmy Award-winning host, actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd makes a special appearance, joining Jake and Jazz for one of the season’s transformations.

Her appearance adds another layer of personality to a series already grounded in the chemistry between its sibling hosts and their ability to make design feel accessible rather than intimidating.

Inspiration You Can Bring Home

For viewers, the appeal of “Living By Design” extends beyond the reveal.

The series offers a reminder that elevating a home doesn't always require chasing the newest trend. Thoughtful design begins with understanding what a space needs to accomplish and how the people living there want to feel.

Sometimes that means reconsidering a room's layout. Sometimes it is introducing color, texture or furnishings that better reflect the people who call the space home. And sometimes it is simply recognizing that functionality and beauty don't have to compete.

That is a design philosophy worth carrying beyond television.

“Living By Design” Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on CLEO TV. The premiere features Daytime Emmy Award-winning host, actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd in a special transformation with Jake and Jazz Smollett.