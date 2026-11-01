Journey alongside the people of Israel as they navigate their new-found freedom in an unforgiving wilderness. When Joshua is called to replace Moses as their faithful leader, tensions mount in the midst of dwindling supplies and approaching armies. With one last fortified city standing between the Israelites and the Promised Land, unexpected help emerges from behind enemy lines and Joshua's trust in God's plan is put to the ultimate test. Filmed in front of a live audience, this special release invites you to experience one of the most redemptive stories of the Bible come to life.



KIDS FIRST! Film Critic Braedyn M. Comments, “Powerful. The unique perspective of a recorded stage musical features extremely detailed and creative scenes. That and the exceptional actors pulled me deeper into the story of the Israelites as they stumbled their way through the desert.” Bailey G. adds, “I absolutely love JOSHUA—Live! for so many reasons! The realistic-looking sets made me feel like I had traveled back in time; the actors bring their characters’ to life and the intense scenes kept me interested. I especially enjoyed seeing the story of Joshua’s faith unfold on stage.” Kaylee H. wraps it up with, “JOSHUA Live! is hands down the best filmed play I have ever seen. I love taking a Bible story and turning it into a modern day play that everyone can enjoy and learn the Gospel from.” See their full reviews and interviews below.



JOSHUA: Live!

By Braedyn M., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 18



Powerful. That’s the word that comes to mind when describing JOSHUA: Live! from Sight and Sound Theaters. The unique perspective of a recorded stage musical features extremely detailed and creative scenes. That and the exceptional actors pulled me deeper into the story of the Israelites as they stumbled their way through the desert.



After shaking off their bonds of slavery in Egypt, the Hebrews find themselves in a harsh and unforgiving wilderness, surrounded by enemies that care nothing for them or their God. Moses has led them well through this time of trial on their way to the promised land, but one man can only do so much. When the time comes for a new leader, Joshua (Carl Anderson) takes up the mantle. As he leads the Hebrews towards the promised land and tries to grow their faith, a young Philistine woman named Rahab (Hope Klessig) is facing trials of her own in the corrupt city of Jericho. As these two worlds collide, it sets the stage for God to show his power and mercy once again.



Like previous Sight & Sound Theaters productions, the detail in the sets and props absolutely blew me away. My favorite example of this is the collapse of the city of Jericho. Using everything from LED screens, falling castle doors over 30 feet tall, collapsing city walls, and much more, Jericho and the wickedness it contains is brought crashing to the ground in spectacular fashion. But no matter how much power a set may contain, it can only bring its full effect if the actors give their all. This cast does not disappoint. Carl Anderson, who plays the lead role of Joshua, perfectly captures the emotions and trials of the leader tasked with leading a people with little faith through the endless desert, and staying true to the Lord in the process, sharing his conflicts and worries in dramatic fashion. Joshua’s not the only one with star power, though. Hope Klessig, who portrays the Philistine, Rahab, adds another layer to this production as she tries to trust in the God of the Hebrews while her people, and even her own family despise her for it. This ground-shaking internal battle of world vs. worship makes the message of JOSHUA: Live! and the promise it contains, even more meaningful.

The film’s message reminds us that, even in the face of seemingly impassable trials, we can trust in the Lord to care for and protect us. Though it seems foolish, Joshua and Rahab both learn how to trust in their God, no matter what happens. In the end, when the disbelieving world around them comes crashing down, they find themselves standing strong on the foundation of the Lord.

I give JOSHUA: Live! 5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 8 to 18, plus adults. This faith-filled film releases in cinemas on October 30, 2026.

JOSHUA—Live!

By Bailey G., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 11

I absolutely love JOSHUA—Live! for so many reasons! The realistic-looking sets made me feel like I had traveled back in time; the actors bring their characters’ to life and the intense scenes kept me interested. I especially enjoyed seeing the story of Joshua’s faith unfold on stage. This film combines an important Bible story with impressive stage effects and meaningful lessons that make it worth watching.

When Joshua is chosen to replace Moses as the leader of the Israelites, he must guide his people toward the Promised Land while facing many challenges. With dwindling supplies, approaching armies, and the fortified city of Jericho blocking their way, Joshua must trust God, even when the future seems uncertain. Along the way, unexpected help comes from Rahab, a woman living inside enemy territory. Joshua’s faith and courage are tested as he leads his people toward their goal.

One thing I love most about JOSHUA—Live! is how realistic the decorations and sets look. They made me feel like I was standing right there with the characters during Biblical times. Joshua was a great main character and we see his highs, lows, and doubts throughout his journey of faith. Watching him struggle to get people to believe what God had told him made me want to cheer him on. Rahab is another favorite because her emotional performance helped me understand how much she cared about her family and how frightened she felt during dangerous moments. I also love Joshua’s daughters! They show a sweet, childlike innocence, and the flowers in their hair make them look particularly lovely. The action becomes more exciting as the story continues, and my favorite part is when Jericho begins to crumble. Seeing a city collapse on a stage is incredible! I am impressed by how the production created such a powerful moment in a live performance. Although the film tries to feel historically accurate, the scene where characters talk about getting their bags and wear backpacks seems a little inaccurate for that time period.

The film’s message is to trust God’s plan, even when life becomes difficult. Joshua faces many problems, but he continues to believe in God and follow His direction. It also shows the importance of helping others and protecting your family. Be forewarned that there are intense moments involving approaching armies and the destruction of Jericho.

I give JOSHUA—Live! 4.5 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 8 to 12. It releases in theaters on October 30, 2026.

JOSHUA Live!

Kaylee H., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, age 13

JOSHUA Live! is hands down the best filmed play I have ever seen. I love taking a Bible story and turning it into a modern day play that everyone can enjoy and learn the Gospel from. While staying accurate to the Bible, they have created an incredibly well done musical with some excellent singers. The cast adds some humor that lightens the mood in a few of the tense situations. There are so many moments throughout this production that just left me in awe.

This film is a live recording of the play JOSHUA Live on Stage from the Sight & Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. It follows the Bible story of Joshua (Carl MJ Anderson) and the Israelites on their journey to find the promised land. They go through many challenging situations that teach Joshua to trust God and what God has planned for him and his fellow Israelites.

The acting in this film captures all of the strong feelings perfectly. It is very impressive how the actors nail every scene every time. Additionally, the entire cast and ensembles’ vocals are insanely good. Even though the cast varies greatly in age, all the singing, dancing, and acting is top notch. Every musical and choreographed moment is beautifully done. In addition, the costumes, props, and sets all seem very authentic. The costumes look like a lot of thought and preparation took place behind them to make the story feel realistic. At the beginning and end of this film they showcase the work, planning, and building that went into creating the sets, which is very fascinating. The sets do not disappoint. From Mount Sanai to the city of Jericho, the sets look very realistic and create the feeling of time travel. Although this is all astonishing, my favorite part of this production is definitely the special effects. The lighting, sound, and special effects are impeccable. The effects of fire, water, and fighting scenes are truly what set this production apart from others. There is nothing else like this performance. I also really enjoyed how they include real animals on stage, which adds to its originality. I can imagine sitting in the audience during this live show, and immersing into this Bible story with all of these incredible variables. This is an absolutely amazing film, and I love that it is completely faith-based. The writer, director, and producer really know what they are doing and I commend them on creating an iconic and memorable production.

The film’s message is to never worry, fear, or question God’s plan for you. He will provide; you just have to trust the Lord and be brave, strong, and have the courage to follow Him. Although based on a Bible story, be aware that there is mention of adult-like content.