The producer and DJ helped create a global musical movement while keeping Detroit’s Black creativity at its foundation.

Juan Atkins, the visionary Detroit musician widely known as the “Godfather of Techno,” has died at 64 after traveling to Mexico City for a scheduled performance. His agency, Greensmith Artists, announced his death on November 1. An agency representative told Resident Advisor that Atkins was found unresponsive in his hotel room and later pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. He had been scheduled to perform at YuYu Cine Club on October 31.

An official cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. Although some early reporting mentioned a possible heart attack, that has not been established as the confirmed medical cause.

Born in Detroit in 1962 and raised in nearby Belleville, Michigan, Atkins became one of the architects of a sound that would transform dance music. Alongside Derrick May and Kevin Saunderson, he formed the influential circle known as the Belleville Three. Their experiments with synthesizers, drum machines and futuristic ideas helped establish Detroit as the birthplace of techno.

Atkins drew inspiration from the electronic sounds of Kraftwerk, the funk of Parliament-Funkadelic and the adventurous selections of Detroit radio personality the

Electrifying Mojo. Those influences helped him imagine music that connected Black musical traditions with the possibilities of technology.

His early breakthrough came through Cybotron, his partnership with Richard “3070” Davis. Their 1983 recording “Clear” became a landmark in electronic music, its crisp rhythms and synthesizer patterns reaching listeners far beyond Detroit. Decades later, Missy Elliott sampled the track for her 2005 hit “Lose Control,” introducing its sound to another generation.

In 1985, Atkins launched Metroplex Records and began releasing music as Model 500. His single “No UFOs” became a foundational Detroit techno recording. Through his productions and independent label, he helped build a creative platform for a sound that would flourish internationally, particularly in Europe. He continued exploring electronic music through projects including Infiniti and Borderland, his collaboration with Moritz von Oswald.

Atkins also leaves a family connected to his creative legacy. His daughter, musician Milan Ariel Atkins, has appeared alongside him on performance bills. High Times reports that his survivors include his wife, Dewey, his daughter, a sister and three brothers. His agency has requested privacy for the family during this difficult time.