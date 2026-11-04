Photos By Horace Robinson

November 4, 2026

ATLANTA, GA — History has been made, and Georgia is at the center of a groundbreaking moment in American politics.

In a historic victory that will be remembered for generations, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been elected governor of Georgia, becoming the first Black woman in United States history to win a gubernatorial election.

On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, Bottoms defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson in a closely watched race that captured national attention. Her victory not only shattered a longstanding barrier in American politics but also marked the return of Democratic leadership to Georgia's Governor's Mansion after more than two decades of Republican control.

From Atlanta Mayor to Georgia Governor

For Keisha Lance Bottoms, the journey to the state's highest office has been one of public service, political challenges, resilience, and determination.

A native of Atlanta, Bottoms previously served as the city's mayor from 2018 to 2022. During her administration, she navigated significant challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, nationwide protests following the murder of George Floyd, and debates surrounding public safety and economic development.

Her leadership drew both national recognition and criticism, placing her at the center of some of the country's most important conversations about race, government, and community relations.

Following her tenure as mayor, Bottoms expanded her national political experience through her work in President Joe Biden's administration, serving as a senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Now, her political journey has reached another milestone as she prepares to lead the state of Georgia.

A Historic First for Black Women in America

The significance of Bottoms' victory extends far beyond Georgia's borders.

For generations, Black women have played essential roles in American politics as organizers, elected officials, advocates, and community leaders. Yet until this election, no Black woman had ever been elected governor of a U.S. state.

Bottoms' victory changes that history.

She will also become Georgia's first female governor and first Black governor, marking an extraordinary moment in a state whose political history is deeply intertwined with the American civil rights movement.

Her election represents a new milestone in political representation and offers a powerful example of how the nation's leadership continues to evolve.

A Closely Watched Race With National Attention

The road to victory was far from simple.

Bottoms faced Republican candidate Rick Jackson, a wealthy healthcare entrepreneur who invested more than $200 million of his personal fortune into his gubernatorial campaign.

The election featured competing visions for Georgia's future, with voters weighing issues including economic opportunity, public safety, healthcare, taxes, and government leadership.

Jackson emphasized his business experience, tax reductions, and public safety, while Bottoms campaigned on expanding healthcare access, improving economic opportunities, and addressing the needs of working families.

As election results came in Tuesday evening, Bottoms emerged victorious, and Jackson subsequently conceded the race.

What's Next for Georgia?

As governor-elect, Bottoms faces the challenge of turning campaign commitments into policies that serve Georgia's diverse population.

Among the priorities she outlined during her campaign were expanding Medicaid, increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, improving compensation for public employees, and addressing reproductive healthcare access.

Her administration will also have to navigate relationships with state lawmakers, including Republicans who may oppose portions of her legislative agenda.

While the election marks a historic achievement, the work of governing a state with millions of residents and a wide range of political perspectives is only beginning.

A New Chapter in Georgia History

From the streets of Atlanta to the halls of Georgia's Capitol, Keisha Lance Bottoms' political journey has entered a new chapter.

Her victory reflects both a significant political transition in Georgia and an unprecedented milestone for Black women seeking executive leadership in the United States.

For young women who dream of entering public service, the election provides a tangible example of a barrier that has now been broken.

As Georgia prepares to welcome its next governor, one fact will remain part of the historical record: Keisha Lance Bottoms became the first Black woman elected governor in American history.