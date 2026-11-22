For more than five decades, Marlon Jackson has entertained audiences around the world as a member of one of music's most celebrated families. But behind the familiar smile, legendary dance moves and unforgettable performances, the 69-year-old entertainer has been fighting a deeply personal battle.

In an emotional and unexpected revelation, Jackson disclosed that he has been living with Stage 4 prostate cancer for four years, a diagnosis he had previously kept out of the public spotlight.

During a November 17 appearance on The Farah Shammas Podcast, the former Jackson 5 star spoke candidly about his illness, the treatments he has undergone and the faith that continues to sustain him.

"I've had cancer for four years," Jackson revealed.

Despite the seriousness of his diagnosis, the singer reassured listeners that he remains optimistic about his future.

"I'm great. I'm good. Bad grass don't die. So, I'm going to be around for a long time."

His disclosure quickly made headlines, drawing renewed attention to the health of one of Motown's most beloved performers.

A Private Battle With a Life-Threatening Disease

Jackson explained that he underwent surgery to remove his prostate gland and subsequently received radiation treatment.

He described himself as doing well and said his physician had expressed surprise at his progress.

Although Jackson has spoken positively about his condition, he has not publicly disclosed where the cancer spread, whether he is currently receiving additional treatment or whether doctors consider the disease in remission.

Stage 4 prostate cancer is an advanced form of the disease. Treatment can sometimes control its progression for years, but the diagnosis remains serious.

For Jackson, maintaining his health has become a central part of his daily life.

He says he walks nearly four miles four times a week and pays close attention to his diet. He stopped eating beef and pork years ago and eliminated sugar following his cancer diagnosis.

While exercise and nutritious eating can support overall health, they are not substitutes for cancer treatment, and eliminating sugar has not been proven to cure prostate cancer.

Faith, Family and the Power of Prayer

Throughout his interview, Jackson emphasized the importance of his spiritual beliefs.

"God got me," he declared, explaining that his faith has helped him confront the uncertainty surrounding his diagnosis.

He also expressed gratitude for the prayers and encouragement he has received from loved ones and supporters.

His health announcement comes after several painful losses within the Jackson family.

His younger brother, Michael Jackson, died in 2009 at age 50. His older brother Tito Jackson died in September 2024 at age 70.

Marlon, Jackie and Jermaine are the three surviving members of the original Jackson 5 lineup.

For a family whose music has brought joy to generations, Marlon's disclosure is another reminder that fame and success cannot shield anyone from life's most difficult challenges.

From Motown Stardom to a New Personal Mission

Born March 12, 1957, in Gary, Indiana, Marlon Jackson became a household name alongside brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Michael.

The Jackson 5 helped revolutionize popular music with hits including "I Want You Back," "ABC," "The Love You Save" and "I'll Be There."

Their infectious energy, remarkable choreography and unmistakable harmonies helped open doors for generations of Black performers.

Marlon later continued performing with the Jacksons and released his solo album Baby Tonight in 1987.

Now, decades after the group's historic rise, he is sharing a different kind of story: one about survival, perseverance and the importance of taking care of one's health.

His musical journey is far from over. Marlon and Jackie Jackson have performances planned for 2027, including appearances in Brazil and Europe.

Los Angeles Times+1

Why Marlon Jackson's Diagnosis Matters to Black Men

Jackson's revelation also brings attention to a major health concern affecting African American men.

Black men face a disproportionately high risk of developing and dying from prostate cancer compared with men in many other racial and ethnic groups.

Prostate cancer often develops without noticeable symptoms in its early stages, making conversations about screening especially important.

According to updated American Cancer Society recommendations reported in November 2026, Black men and men with a strong family history of prostate cancer should begin annual prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening at age 45, continuing through age 69. Screening decisions should be discussed with a healthcare professional.

AARP

The singer's story offers an opportunity for families to discuss a subject that is too often postponed until a serious diagnosis occurs.

A Message of Hope From a Music Legend

For Marlon Jackson, the future remains something to embrace rather than fear.

He continues to exercise, maintain his personal routines and look ahead to performing.

His decision to speak publicly about his cancer journey may encourage other men to take their health more seriously, seek medical advice and have potentially lifesaving conversations with their doctors.

As Jackson reflected during his podcast appearance, he offered a message that reaches beyond his own diagnosis:

"Life is short. So please have a great time. Enjoy your life."

For a man whose family helped create the soundtrack of generations, those words carry special meaning.

Marlon Jackson's story is not simply about a cancer diagnosis. It is about faith, resilience, family and the determination to keep moving forward, even when life delivers its most difficult challenges.

Video: Marlon Jackson Discusses His Cancer Diagnosis