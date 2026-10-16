WASHINGTON — The NAACP and a coalition of civil rights organizations and labor unions have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to prevent the Trump administration from deploying federal agents at or near polling locations in ways that intimidate voters.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the lawsuit challenges administration statements and actions that the organizations say have created fear among eligible voters as the 2026 midterm elections approach. The plaintiffs are asking for a court order protecting voters and those who help them participate in elections.

The coalition argues that the possibility of encountering armed immigration or law enforcement officers could discourage Black, Latino and Asian American voters, naturalized citizens, and citizens in mixed-status families from going to the polls. Its complaint alleges that the effects extend beyond casting ballots, potentially deterring voter registration volunteers, poll workers and people providing transportation or other assistance.

For the organizations bringing the case, the concern is whether eligible voters can exercise their rights without fearing questioning, surveillance or detention.

“When the federal government puts fear between people and the ballot box, that is voter intimidation — plain and simple,” said Bethany Li, executive director of the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, in the coalition’s announcement.

What the Lawsuit Seeks

The case, NAACP v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, names federal agencies and officials associated with immigration enforcement and federal law enforcement, including DHS, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Justice Department and the FBI.

The plaintiffs include the NAACP, National Urban League, Mi Familia en Acción, OCA–Asian Pacific American Advocates, Minnesota 8 and several labor unions. Together, they seek a judicial declaration and an injunction against federal deployments that unlawfully intimidate voters or interfere with their participation.

Their central claim rests on Section 11(b) of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. That provision prohibits intimidation, threats and coercion directed at people voting or attempting to vote, as well as those encouraging or assisting them.

The coalition contends that protection must apply before voters encounter an officer at a polling location. In its view, threats of deployment can themselves discourage participation and warrant court intervention. Those allegations remain claims for the court to resolve.

The Administration’s Position

The administration disputes the suggestion that it plans to send immigration officers to patrol polling places.

The Associated Press reported October 2 that DHS officials said they had no plans to deploy immigration enforcement officers en masse to monitor voting. Officials have nevertheless left open the possibility of targeted enforcement involving specific threats or warrants—a distinction that has not resolved advocates’ concerns about voters being deterred.

The disagreement places two questions at the center of the dispute: how federal enforcement authority may be exercised near election sites, and when government statements or actions cross the line into unlawful voter intimidation.

Why the Case Matters

For Black communities, the lawsuit carries particular historical weight. The coalition connects its concerns to the long struggle against intimidation and unequal access to the ballot, arguing that federal power should protect participation rather than create fear around it.

The complaint also describes practical consequences for organizations preparing for the election. The NAACP alleges that it has redirected resources toward addressing intimidation concerns—resources that otherwise could support voter outreach and assistance. Members have reported fears that could affect whether they vote in person, volunteer or help neighbors reach the polls.

What Happens Next

The filing is a request for judicial protection; it does not itself establish a court-ordered ban. As of this article’s October 3 reporting check, no ruling granting the requested injunction was located in the sources reviewed.

Meanwhile, the Legal Defense Fund is encouraging eligible voters to prepare, check their deadlines and seek assistance when needed. Its election resources direct voters with questions or concerns about interference to 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).