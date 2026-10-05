Turnstr+, a new free streaming platform positioned as a creator-first alternative to traditional services, officially launched today. The service debuts with “Forever This Ring,” a dark romantic psychological thriller from director Chris Stokes, as its flagship original title.



“Forever, This Ring” follows Maverick Collins (Taye Diggs), a wealthy entrepreneur and longtime playboy who swears off marriage, until he meets the woman of his dreams and changes his mind. After the wedding, he discovers she isn’t who he thought she was and their seemingly perfect union spirals into suspicion, confrontation and increasingly

dangerous territory. The film stars Diggs, Loretta Devine, Erica Mena, Marques Houston, Malik Whitfield and La’Myia Good, and reunites Stokes with Diggs, who previously collaborated on the 2017 thriller “Til Death Do Us Part.”



The film had its Los Angeles premiere on Sept. 29 at the TCL Chinese Theatre ahead of today’s streaming debut and is the first release under Stokes’ exclusive 20-picture deal with Turnstr+, an agreement that will see the director deliver a slate of original films to the platform in the coming years.

“I’m excited to scale up another platform bringing original content that’s new and what people love to see,” said Stokes. “Turnstr+ was built to challenge what audiences expect from modern streaming.”



Turnstr+ is a platform that combines premium original programming, bold independent storytelling and real opportunities for both undiscovered and established filmmakers all in one place, completely free for viewers. Turnstr+

represents a new generation of entertainment: creator-driven, audience-focused and unrestricted by the traditional gatekeeping that has defined the industry for years.” “I really enjoyed my role in this movie and the cast members were amazing,” said Marques Houston. “This one's

personal to us. ‘Forever, This Ring’ is out now, completely free, on Turnstr+, no catch. Watch and spread the word." “Forever, This Ring” marks the opening title in a broader programming push for the platform. Additional originals are already set to follow, including “A Good Hand Wasted,” a psychological thriller starring Terrence Howard, premiering

Nov. 6 on Turnstr+ as the first of director Rhyan Lamarr’s three-picture deal with the platform.



Turnstr+ is available free to viewers starting today across web and streaming apps, with sign-up details at

turnstrplus.com.

ABOUT “FOREVER, THIS RING”

“Forever, This Ring” is a twisted psychological thriller directed by Chris Stokes, produced by Footage Films. The film

stars Taye Diggs, Loretta Devine, Erica Mena, Marques Houston, Malik Whitfield and La’Myia Good, and is now

streaming exclusively on Turnstr+.

ABOUT TURNSTR+

Turnstr+ is a new streaming platform offering premium original programming, bold independent storytelling, and

opportunities for both undiscovered and established filmmakers — completely free for viewers. The platform launched

October 2, 2026.

ABOUT FOOTAGE FILMS Footage Films is the independent production company founded and chaired by Chris Stokes, with Marques

Houston serving as CEO and Juanita Stokes as President. The company has produced a slate of hit streaming originals for Tubi and BET+,

including “Stepfather” “Forever Us,” “Vicious Affair,” the “The Stepmother” franchise and “Sacrifice”