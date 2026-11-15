For generations of music lovers, the music of The Isley Brothers has provided the soundtrack to countless memories.

From the electrifying energy of "Shout" to the unmistakable guitar sounds of "That Lady" and the soulful beauty of "Footsteps in the Dark," their music remains deeply woven into the fabric of R&B, soul and funk.

Today, that extraordinary legacy continues through brothers Ron and Ernie Isley, whose remarkable careers and enduring musicianship were on full display Saturday, November 7, at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon, California.

At 85 years old, Ron Isley continues to command the stage with the unmistakable voice, smooth delivery and effortless charisma that have made him one of R&B's most recognizable performers.

His presence remains captivating, reminding audiences why his voice has been celebrated across generations. Sharing the stage with him was his younger brother, 74-year-old Ernie Isley, whose exceptional guitar artistry proved that true musicianship only gets better with time.

And Ernie's guitar work? Simply extraordinary.

A gifted guitarist and multi-instrumentalist, he delivered riffs, solos and musical arrangements that were nothing short of remarkable. His ability to move between rock, soul, funk and R&B is a defining part of the Isley Brothers' distinctive sound. His guitar has never simply accompanied the music; it has helped shape its identity.

Adding to the evening was Ron's beautiful wife, Kandy Isley, who joined him on background vocals. Looking absolutely stunning, Kandy brought elegance and class to the stage, complementing Ron's performance while adding a beautiful personal touch to the evening.

A Catalog of Hits That Transcends Generations

The audience was treated to a collection of signature favorites that have become timeless classics. The setlist included "Shout," "That Lady," "Summer Breeze," "Voyage to Atlantis" and "Footsteps in the Dark," among other beloved selections.

From the infectious excitement of "Shout" to the smooth, soulful sounds of "Footsteps in the Dark," each performance brought back memories and reminded concertgoers of the extraordinary musical catalog these brothers helped create. For more than seven decades, The Isley Brothers have delivered hit after hit, establishing themselves as one of the most influential musical acts in R&B, soul and funk.

Their ability to evolve with the times while maintaining their unmistakable sound has allowed their music to reach audiences across generations. Their influence extends far beyond their own recordings. Their music has inspired countless artists, been sampled throughout contemporary music and continued to find new audiences who appreciate the artistry behind the classics.

A Legacy That Continues to Shine

What makes the longevity of Ron and Ernie Isley so remarkable is not simply the number of years they have been performing, but their continued commitment to sharing the music that has defined their lives and shaped popular culture.

Watching the two brothers share the stage was a reminder of the extraordinary musical chemistry, family connection and individual artistry that have contributed to their enduring legacy. Ron's unmistakable vocals and Ernie's exceptional guitar skills created a musical experience that was both nostalgic and refreshingly alive.

Saturday night's performance at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa was more than a concert. It was a celebration of musical excellence, family, longevity and the songs that continue to bring people together.

After more than 70 years of making music, Ron and Ernie Isley are still delivering the hits, still commanding the stage and still giving audiences reasons to celebrate.

Some artists make music. Others create a legacy that lives forever.

Ron and Ernie Isley have done both.

Photography By: Pamela J. Broussard