Curated by Rebbie Davis, Rosalind R. Ray, Esq., and Toni Tomlin

The nation's capital was buzzing with energy, purpose, and powerful conversations as attendees gathered September 16–20, 2026, for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 55th Annual Legislative Conference.

Under the theme "Rooted, Ready and Rising," the gathering brought together elected officials, civil rights advocates, attorneys, entrepreneurs, media personalities, scholars, and families for five days of discussions, cultural celebrations, and networking.

It was more than a conference. It was an opportunity to celebrate Black achievement, reflect on the struggles that shaped generations, and explore the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Honoring the Roots of Black Leadership

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's history stretches back to 1976, when it was established as an independent, nonpartisan research and educational organization.

The conference offered an opportunity to recognize trailblazers such as Shirley Chisholm, John Conyers Jr., Charles Rangel, Louis Stokes, and Walter Fauntroy, whose contributions helped shape the history of Black political representation.

Their legacy was reflected in the many students and young professionals eager to connect with established leaders and discover opportunities for public service.

The atmosphere also carried the warmth of a family reunion. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett was seen attending with her parents, Reverend and Mrs. Crockett, while families brought children and relatives to experience the conference together.

Across generations, the gathering demonstrated how leadership, education, and community involvement can become shared family traditions.

REV. JOSEPH CROCKETT AND E.G.O.'S PRESIDENT WALTER I. RAY, III, JD.

A Celebration of Culture, Community and Connection

Beyond the policy discussions, the conference delivered an exciting blend of culture, entertainment, education, and networking.

Attendees enjoyed an impressive lineup of activities, including press conferences, town halls, receptions, a career fair, fashion, comedy, gospel music, and the prestigious Phoenix Awards Dinner.

The convention center's exhibit hall became a destination of its own.

A celebration of Washington, D.C.'s legendary go-go music brought an infectious rhythm to the experience. Literary authors connected with readers, signed books, and posed for photographs, while historic Black newspapers, including The Afro-American and The Washington Informer, shared their latest editions.

At The Chavis Chronicles booth, producer Clara Wilkerson, attorney Rosalind R. Ray, Esq., and Bradley welcomed visitors, exchanged ideas, and connected with attendees.

The media presence added another exciting dimension. WHUR 96.3 FM, MAGIC 102.3 FM, and other broadcasters brought live radio energy to the convention floor.

Radio personalities Joe Clair and Nina Brown, along with producer Al, joined the festivities alongside comedian Loni Love, DJ Weezy, and DJ Iran.

The combination of entertainment and education created an atmosphere where attendees could celebrate culture while engaging with important conversations.

ROSALIND R. RAY, ESQ., GWEN CROCKETT AND REV. JOSEPH CROCKETT

Where Powerful Conversations Meet Purpose

The conference also addressed serious issues affecting communities nationwide.

Discussions centered on economic opportunity, healthcare, education, voting rights, criminal justice reform, and the importance of civic participation.

Representative James E. Clyburn's emphasis on developing leadership through personal relationships and community involvement resonated with the conference's broader focus on preparing future generations.

Throughout the gathering, speakers encouraged attendees to remain informed, understand the issues affecting their communities, and participate in the democratic process.

The National Town Hall, titled "Ready, Rooted, and Rising: Securing the Future for Black America," featured elected officials, advocates, and organizational leaders discussing the future of Black communities.

The conference provided an important space for examining different perspectives, discussing public policy, and building relationships that extend beyond Washington.

Fifty Years of Legacy, 50 Years of Impact

This year's conference marked two significant milestones: the 55th Annual Legislative Conference and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 50th anniversary.

Established in 1976, the Foundation continues its work as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to leadership development, public policy research, and education.

The milestone provided an opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments of previous generations while recognizing the work that remains.

One of the conference's most meaningful elements was the presence of young people eager to learn from seasoned professionals. From students making their first introductions to established leaders sharing decades of experience, the gathering demonstrated the value of intergenerational connections.

The Phoenix Awards Dinner, the Sojourner Truth Legacy programming, and the many networking opportunities offered additional occasions to recognize achievement and celebrate service.

PRODUCER CLARA WILKERSON AND ROSALIND R. RAY, ESQ.

The Legacy Continues Beyond Washington

As the five-day gathering concluded, attendees departed with more than conference materials and photographs.

They carried new professional connections, valuable information, fresh perspectives, and memories of a weekend that celebrated the many dimensions of Black American life.

From the sound of go-go music to the voices of lawmakers, from authors sharing their stories to families introducing children to community leadership, the conference reflected the intersection of culture, history, education, and public service.

The lasting value of the Annual Legislative Conference lies not only in the conversations held inside the convention center but also in the relationships and initiatives that continue afterward.

As the nation approaches 2027, the questions explored throughout the conference remain relevant to the communities represented by its attendees.

Rooted in history. Ready for the present. Rising toward the future.

The 55th Annual Legislative Conference offered a reminder that knowledge becomes especially meaningful when it is shared, understood, and put into practice.

And after five days of learning, networking, celebrating, and connecting, one message remained clear:

Knowledge is power, and legacy lives through the generations who carry it forward.