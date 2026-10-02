Sean "Diddy" Combs has reportedly landed in solitary confinement at Fort Dix a day after NBC aired video appearing to show him using an unauthorized cellphone. A source told the network that prison officials moved Combs to the SHU, or Special Housing Unit, where inmates are separated from the general population pending investigations and disciplinary reviews.

It is reported the hip-hop mogul was living king-style behind bars, reportedly spending thousands on special meal preparation, cell cleaning, massages, and bottles of Hennessy smuggled into the low security facility.

For some, it's Combs simply paying the cost to be the boss and business as usual similar to other high profile inmates. Others see the alleged perks and special treatment as a slap in the face to justice.

Combs is currently serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted in a Manhattan court on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution following his federal trial that concluded July 2, 2025.

Now if you remember early this July Combs was placed in solitary confinement after getting into a physical altercation with a fellow inmate that allegedly started from a verbal insult hurled at Combs.

His legal team continues to pursue an appeal and has previously called the verdict a "perversion of justice.” Combs and his attorneys are likely hoping the focus returns to the appeal instead of another round of lingering headlines.

There is currently no word yet on whether the investigation or return to solitary confinement could affect his appeal or his recently updated January 21, 2028, release date.