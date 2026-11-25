The First Ladies Health Initiative (FLHI) hosted its second maternal health panel at Morehouse School of Medicine entitled, “It Takes a Village: A Conversation for Today’s Parents & Tomorrow’s Families". The afternoon was filled with helpful tips on mental health, emotional health, postpartum care, prenatal care, pregnancy preparation, patient advocacy and more all moderated by FLHI Co-Executive Director Marquise Alston-Allison. The conversation was concluded by honoring two Woman Excellence awards to Terri J. Vaughn and Evelyn Braxton. Tamar Braxton and Trina Braxton were also in attendance in support of their mother.

The conversation was split into two panels:

Understanding the Care Pregnancy, birth, postpartum health and being heard Panelists: Dr. Charis Chambers (OB-GYN and Chief Medical Officer at Clue) Dr. Sherika Newman (Physician and founder of Doctor in the Family) Evelyn Braxton (Braxton Family matriarch of Braxton Family Values)





Building the Support Around Her Mental health, fathers and partners, faith, advocacy, and community Panelists: First Lady Robin May (mental health therapist and life coach) Tony Mitchell Jr. (Atlanta Board of Education member) Terri J. Vaughn (actress, director, producer)



Students of the AUC served as both interns helping to facilitate the panel as well as attendees where they were able to gain firsthand knowledge of these important issues effecting the black community.

The program was concluded with Q&A and lunch was provided for all in attendance.

For more information on the First Ladies health Initiative and their future events be sure to visit their website firstladieshealth.org and follow them on Instagram at @firstladiesinitiative.

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Photo Credit: FreddyO

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Terri J. Vaughn (honoree), Marquise Alston-Allison (FLHI Co-Executive Director), Evelyn Braxton (honoree)

Terri J. Vaughn, Evelyn Braxton, Tamar Braxton, Marquise Alston-Allison

Dr. Sherika Newman, Terri J. Vaughn, Marquise Alston-Allison, Evelyn Braxton, Dr. Charis Chambers, Robin May