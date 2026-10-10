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The Atlanta Dream is heading to the Finals after winning against the New York Liberty in an 85-83 highly intense matchup last night. After a three-game sweep, they will face off against the Golden State Valkyries in a seven-game series beginning October 17.

This is the first time the franchise has reached the championship stage after a decade-long absence (since 2013), and the timing is perfect with the recent news that the franchised has signed a multi year agreement making the State Farm Arena its permanent home next year. We've already seen what that looks like with over 17,000 fans and celebrities showing up to support The Dream during the playoffs. playoffs.

The Dream are riding an impressive 10-game winning streak without their leading scorer Allisha Gray. Gray sat out at the end of the semifinals after injuring her left hand after Game 1 but the squad locked in and got it done, proving once again they are in it to win it this time.

Women’s basketball has returned to a legendary status that feels reminiscent of the late 1990s and early 2000s, but on steroids. The Sports Business Journal reported that the season drew a historic 3.79 million fans, representing a 20% year-over-year increase. To account for surging ticket demands, 25 WNBA home games were relocated to larger arenas this season. This shift proves that women's basketball can be incredibly profitable, and the numbers are speaking for itself.

The Dream and the Valkyries enter this matchup as the two best defensive teams in the league. For Atlanta, forward Angel Reese controls the paint with her energy and 12-rebound average to limit opponents' second-chance points. Rhyne Howard provides two-way versatility by guarding top players while remaining a primary threat on offense, and point guard Jordin Canada runs the offense while pressuring the ball on defense.

With leading scorer Allisha Gray recovering from a left-hand injury, Atlanta needs DeWanna Bonner to step up her scoring. Bonner brings valuable playoff experience as one of only two players in history with 1,300 points and 600 rebounds in the postseason. Expect this matchup to be a defensive battle, with Atlanta relying on tough defense and rebounding to control the series.