Some collaborations are simply unforgettable, and when it comes to R&B royalty, Brandy and Monica have proven that their musical chemistry is truly timeless. Nearly three decades after their chart-topping duet “The Boy Is Mine” became a defining anthem of the 1990s, the GRAMMY Award-winning vocalists are preparing to write another chapter in music history.

Fresh off the extraordinary success of their sold-out co-headlining The Boy Is Mine Tour, the celebrated singers have officially announced their first-ever Las Vegas residency. The highly anticipated The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency will take over Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas for 10 performances beginning May 29, 2027.

The exciting announcement was revealed during a special performance of their signature duet on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, giving fans another reason to celebrate the reunion that has captivated audiences across generations.

From R&B Rivalry to a Legacy of Sisterhood

When Brandy and Monica released “The Boy Is Mine” in 1998, they created more than a hit record. They delivered a cultural moment that would forever influence R&B music. The iconic collaboration dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 consecutive weeks and earned the duo a GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

What was once framed publicly as a musical rivalry has evolved into a powerful celebration of artistry, mutual respect, and longevity.

Their highly publicized 2020 Verzuz reunion attracted more than six million viewers, proving that fans were still deeply invested in the two artists and their individual musical journeys. Their influence continued into 2024 when pop superstar Ariana Grande featured both singers on a remix of her own song, “the boy is mine,” earning the trio a 2025 GRAMMY nomination.

Fast-forward to 2025, and the powerhouse vocalists took their legacy on the road with The Boy Is Mine Tour, delivering an unforgettable live experience filled with nostalgia, remarkable vocals, and undeniable stage presence.

The sold-out arena tour earned a nomination for R&B Tour of the Year at the 2026 Pollstar Awards and featured an impressive lineup of artists, including Kelly Rowland, Coco Jones, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts. Surprise appearances from stars such as Missy Elliott, Ciara, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, and 50 Cent added even more excitement to the celebration.

For longtime fans, the tour was more than a concert. It was a reminder of the music that shaped their childhoods, relationships, heartbreaks, and unforgettable memories.

Vegas, Vocals & a Whole Lot of R&B Royalty

Now, Brandy and Monica are taking that same magic to one of the world's premier entertainment destinations.

Co-produced by the Black Promoters Collective and AEG Presents Las Vegas, the upcoming residency promises a dynamic production celebrating both artists' individual catalogs, their shared musical history, and the records that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

The residency also represents a significant milestone for the Black Promoters Collective, marking the company's first venture into Las Vegas residency production.

“BPC is proud to be working with Brandy and Monica again,” said Shelby Joyner, President of Black Promoters Collective. Joyner emphasized the overwhelming fan response to their arena tour and the importance of expanding their successful partnership into a new entertainment market.

Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents Las Vegas, also expressed excitement about welcoming the R&B icons to Resorts World Theatre for the Memorial Day weekend kickoff.

The newly renovated 4,850-seat venue offers an intimate yet luxurious concert experience, complete with premium VIP seating, private lounges, advanced immersive sound technology, and upscale hospitality accommodations.

For fans, that means an opportunity to experience two legendary voices in a setting designed to bring audiences closer to the music.

Two Queens, Two Remarkable Journeys

While their collaborative success continues to make headlines, Brandy and Monica have each established extraordinary careers that helped shape the sound of contemporary R&B.

Brandy, celebrated for her distinctive vocal arrangements, layered harmonies, and innovative musical style, remains one of the genre's most influential voices. Monica, known for her soulful delivery, emotional storytelling, and powerhouse performances, has built an equally enduring legacy rooted in authenticity and musical excellence.

Their continued partnership has extended beyond their recent tour, including appearances at the St. Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival and the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

Both artists were also recognized during the ESSENCE Black Women in Music luncheon, where Brandy received the Legend Award and Monica was presented with the Luminary Award.

Together, these accomplishments reflect not only their individual success but also the significance of two Black women continuing to thrive, evolve, and command major stages after nearly three decades in entertainment.

The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency: Performance Dates

The residency will feature 10 performances at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada:

May 29–30, 2027

June 2, 4–5, 2027

July 9–10, 2027

July 14, 16–17, 2027

Presale opportunities begin November 16, 2026, with the general public ticket sale scheduled for Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time through AXS.

Additional residency information is available through Resorts World Las Vegas.

The Legacy Continues

In an industry where musical partnerships can be fleeting and careers are constantly evolving, Brandy and Monica are demonstrating what longevity truly looks like.

Their journey has come full circle, from two young women dominating the charts with a record-breaking duet to established music icons sharing some of the biggest stages in entertainment.

And while the title of their legendary hit may still spark playful debates among fans, one thing is certain: when it comes to musical excellence, cultural influence, and R&B history, these two women have already won.

The boy may have been the conversation in 1998, but in 2027, the spotlight belongs entirely to Brandy and Monica.