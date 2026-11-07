Upscale Magazine | Digital

SC State and Claflin students participate in the November 3 march. Photo source: South Carolina State University.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Carrying “Bulldogs Vote” signs, South Carolina State University students marched to the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on November 3, 2026, to encourage voting. Students from neighboring Claflin University walked from their campus and joined them at the polling place, where a long line formed.

According to SC State’s reporting, freshman class President Gabrielle Collins connected her participation to earlier generations’ struggles against poll taxes, intimidation and violence. Voting offered a way to honor that history while influencing the future.

The gathering also included students supporting others’ participation. Freshman Gabrielle Cherry had already voted absentee in Georgia but attended to encourage South Carolina voters.

Senior psychology major Kimberly Mason described a generation ready to exercise its political voice. Her message captured the day’s spirit: “this is our time to vote.”

For these Bulldogs and Claflin Panthers, civic engagement meant showing up—and encouraging classmates to do the same.

Claflin students join the effort. Photo source: South Carolina State University.

Watch the March

Video 1: SC State’s March to the Polls

Video linked by South Carolina State University in its November 3 report. Facebook may require a login; playback could not be independently verified.

Video 2: SC State and Claflin Students Unite to Vote

Source: WRDW video page, “SC State and Claflin University students join together for Election Day ‘March to the Polls.’”