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NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN — DEADLINE: DECEMBER 4, 2026

Influence isn't always accompanied by a spotlight. Sometimes, it's found in the woman who builds a business that creates jobs. The educator who changes the trajectory of a student's life. The community advocate who refuses to let her neighborhood be forgotten. The executive who opens doors for the next generation. Or the entrepreneur whose vision transforms an entire industry.

These are the women who move our communities forward. And Upscale Magazine wants America to tell us who they are.

We are officially accepting nominations for Upscale Magazine's 25 Most Influential Women for 2027, a nationwide recognition celebrating extraordinary women making a meaningful difference through leadership, service, innovation, entrepreneurship, and community impact.

Nominations close Friday, December 4, 2026, at 11:59 PM Eastern. The 25 women selected will be announced in Upscale Magazine's February 2027 special issue.

Influence Has Many Faces

From major metropolitan cities to small towns, from established institutions to emerging businesses, influence exists in every corner of the United States.

We're looking for women who are creating change, building legacies, and leaving a mark that extends far beyond their individual achievements.

They may be:

Business leaders and entrepreneurs building successful enterprises, generating economic opportunities, creating jobs, and opening doors for others.

Community advocates and changemakers addressing pressing needs, uplifting neighborhoods, and creating lasting solutions.

Educators and mentors developing future leaders and expanding access to knowledge and opportunity.

Healthcare and wellness leaders improving lives, advancing care, and strengthening community well-being.

Innovators and industry trailblazers challenging conventions, breaking barriers, and creating new possibilities.

Cultural and creative voices shaping conversations and influencing how we experience art, media, fashion, music, and culture.

Public servants and nonprofit leaders dedicating their talents to strengthening communities and improving lives.

Everyday women doing extraordinary things whose consistent dedication, courage, and vision are transforming the lives of those around them.

We Want to Hear From Every Corner of America

Whether she's making an impact in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, or a small community that rarely makes national headlines, her story deserves consideration.

We are especially interested in women whose work is creating meaningful change, even when their contributions have not received widespread attention.

Influence is not about how many people know your name. It's about what changes because of the work you do.

That is the spirit behind our search.

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Who Deserves to Be Recognized?

Think about the women in your community, your workplace, your professional networks, and your circle of influence.

Who is creating opportunities for others?

Who is building something that will outlast her?

Who is using her platform, profession, resources, or voice to make a difference?

Who is quietly doing extraordinary work that deserves a national audience?

We want to hear her story.

Nomination Details and Important Dates

Nominations Open: October 26, 2026

Nominations Close: December 4, 2026, at 11:59 PM Eastern

Honorees Announced: February 2027 special issue of Upscale Magazine

Eligibility: Nominees must be at least 21 years old, identify as women, and hold an active Upscale Magazine print subscription.

A nomination does not guarantee selection or editorial coverage. All nominations will be reviewed through Upscale Magazine's selection process.

Nominate an Influential Woman Today

We invite readers, colleagues, community members, professional organizations, and supporters from across the United States to help us identify the women whose accomplishments and contributions deserve national recognition.

The deadline is December 4, 2026. Don't let her story go untold.