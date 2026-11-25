The Festive Film Premieres as Part of the Network’s Annual
“It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” Holiday Programming Event
This holiday season, Lifetime invites viewers to check in for a heartwarming story of romance, unexpected connections and Christmas magic with the premiere of “Checking Inn for Christmas,” starring Vivica A. Fox, Jackée Harry, Josh Henderson and Juliah Cheree Taylor, on Saturday, November 28 at 10/9c.
In the film, ambitious journalist Claire (Juliah Cheree Taylor) lands a career-defining assignment from her editor Amelia (Vivica A. Fox) to profile a picturesque holiday resort and its charismatic owner, Julian Clark (Josh Henderson). As Claire works to meet her Christmas deadline, an unexpected romance challenges her professional ambitions and reminds her that the greatest stories are sometimes the ones we never see coming.
Executive produced by Vivica A. Fox, the film also stars Vanessa Angel, Michael Paré and Eric Roberts.
For more information and the latest programming updates, visit www.mylifetime.com.
OFFICIAL RED CARPET PHOTOS
FROM THE "IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFETIME"
LOS ANGELES EVENT
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Lifetime
CHECK OUT VIVICA A. FOX ON HOT 97
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