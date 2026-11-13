(ATLANTA, GA) – November 12, 2026 - A bold new chapter positions “We Sound Crazy” for continued growth across television, streaming, and nationally syndicated radio, expanding its audience and influence through a groundbreaking media partnership. “We Sound Crazy,” the EMMY Award-nominated podcast, radio, and television series hosted by industry veterans award winning Claude Kelly, Chuck Harmony, Tamone Bacon, and Phil Thornton, has entered into a new syndication agreement with Superadio in partnership with Miles Ahead Broadcasting, marking a significant expansion of the brand's national footprint in radio that also includes airing on SiriusXM Channel 164.

The expansion brings together OTTera Media Group! (OMG!), which is leading the show’s streaming distribution across its portfolio of networks and onto Tubi, and Superadio, in partnership with Miles Ahead Broadcasting, which is spearheading the program’s national radio syndication. Together, these partnerships significantly expand the reach of We Sound Crazy, creating new opportunities for audiences to experience the series across connected television, streaming platforms, traditional radio and digital media.

Through its distribution partnership with We Sound Crazy, OMG! is bringing past and current episodes of the acclaimed series to audiences across its owned and operated streaming brands, including In The Black Network, Afroland TV and Remy Network, where the program is currently available. As part of this broader distribution strategy, OMG! is also bringing the series to Tubi beginning January 28, 2027, further extending its reach to audiences across one of the leading free streaming platforms.

The syndication partnership with Superadio represents the continued growth of We Sound Crazy, extending the program's radio reach beyond its successful podcast, Youtube, and television platforms by creating expanded opportunities to connect with listeners nationwide. As part of the agreement, Cumulus Media WQQK-FM in Nashville will serve as the flagship station bringing the show's signature conversations and insider perspectives to an even broader audience.

We Sound Crazy won three prestigious honors at the 2026 Signal Awards. The acclaimed music and culture platform took home the Gold Award in the Music category for Shows, along with two Silver Awards, including Curators Shaping Culture for Shows, recognizing its compelling conversation with Grammy Award-winning superstar Kelly Rowland, and Interview or Talk Show for Individual Episodes, honoring its insightful conversation with legendary music executive L.A. Reid. Now in its fifth year, the Signal Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in podcasting, recognizing the creators, storytellers and industry trailblazers who are redefining the medium and shaping cultural conversations around the world.

Since its inception, We Sound Crazy has established itself as a premier destination for authentic, thought-provoking conversations at the intersection of music, culture, and entertainment. Known for its candid interviews, compelling storytelling, and unparalleled access to some of the industry's most influential voices, the platform has cultivated a loyal audience while celebrating the artistry, legacy, and cultural contributions of the entertainers, executives, and visionaries shaping the industry. With an impressive roster of past guests including Usher, Mary J. Blige, The Isley Brothers, Jennifer Hudson, SWV, Kirk Franklin, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton, L.A. Reid, and Kelly Rowland, among others, We Sound Crazy continues to bridge generations of music and entertainment through meaningful dialogue and unforgettable moments.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Miles Ahead Broadcasting to bring We Sound Crazy! to a wider audience,” said Superadio President Eric Faison.” The chemistry, experience and passion that Claude Kelly, Chuck Harmony, Tamone Bacon and Phil Thornton bring to every conversation make the show a truly unique destination for music fans, and we’re excited to welcome them to the Superadio family.”

“What I love about We Sound Crazy is that you get to hear directly from the people who made the music, built the businesses and shaped the culture. Claude, Chuck, Tamone and Phil have the relationships and the experience to get stories out of their guests that you rarely hear anywhere else. That’s why we wanted to bring the show to audiences across In The Black Network, Afroland TV and Remy Network, and I’m excited to see it reach even more people through national radio,” shares James DuBose, President, OTTera Media Group! (OMG!).

Subscribe to We Sound Crazy on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and all major podcast platforms. Follow on social media using the handle @wesoundcrazy.

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About WE SOUND CRAZY

Hosted by industry vets Claude Kelly, Chuck Harmony, Tamone Bacon, and Phil Thornton, We Sound Crazy is the go-to destination for authentic and transparent conversation with a ‘who’s who’ in music, television and film. Previous guests include Usher, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart-Harris, Teddy Riley, SWV, Kirk Franklin, Tevin Campbell, Raphael Saadiq & Tony! Toni! Toné!, Tamar Braxton, Erica Campbell, Donald Lawrence, Tweet, 702, Durand Bernarr, KevOnStage, Mark JP Hood, Terrell Carter, Isaac Carree and more. Listen to We Sound Crazy on the Mocha Podcasts Network and on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube and subscribe on all major podcast platforms. Follow on social media using the handle @wesoundcrazy.





Follow We Sound Crazy:

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wesoundcrazy

Official Website: https://www.wesoundcrazy.com