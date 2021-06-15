VINDICATED: Military Veteran Slade Douglas Takes on the LAPD and Wins a Multimillion-Dollar Civil Rights Victory
Slade Douglas Wins Nearly $6.8 Million in LAPD Civil Rights Case
Mo Clark
Upscale
Upscale is the ultimate lifestyle magazine addressing the needs of stylish, informed and progressive African- Americans. On our pages, you will find the latest news in entertainment, beauty, fashion, health, fitness and travel. It is more than a magazine, it is a lifestyle. It is a place to be empowered and inspired to live loudly, learn smartly and embrace life with passion.