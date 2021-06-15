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Upscale is the ultimate lifestyle magazine addressing the needs of stylish, informed and progressive African- Americans. On our pages, you will find the latest news in entertainment, beauty, fashion, health, fitness and travel. It is more than a magazine, it is a lifestyle. It is a place to be empowered and inspired to live loudly, learn smartly and embrace life with passion.